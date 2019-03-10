Four Passengers Still Missing In Delta Water Mishap

Four out of the 22 passengers whose boat capsized Saturday 9 2019, are still missing. "The report available to the Command reveals that on the 9/3/2019 a boat conveying twenty- two (22) passengers, three (3) Policemen and nineteen (19) members of the community returning from ward 3 Ebrohimi to Koko Jetty after the elections, at about 0120hrs capsized along the water way at Ureju community".

The police in a press statment Sunday said: "Eighteen passengers including three (3) Policemen and fifteen (15) natives have been successfully rescued, while four (4) passengers are still missing, two (2) of the rescued passengers have been rushed to the Oghara General Hospital. No INEC official or NYSC member was involved in the boat mishap as earlier rumored. The search for the missing passengers is still in progress".

The Commissioner of Police Delta State Command, CP Adeyinka Adeleke has reiterated his commitment to ensure the safety and security of all Deltans at all times