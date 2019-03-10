Osun Assembly: INEC declares PDP winner of Ayedire State Constituency

Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Prgresives Congress (APC) candidate, Hon. Gbenga Ogunkanmi winner for Osun State House of Assembly, Ayedire State Constituency.

The Nigerian Voice reports that the returning officer, Professor Femi Kayode Agboola of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife declared Ogunkanmi of APC winner with total vote of 10090 while PDP candidate, Solomon Ogunbiyi got 4171 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Ogunkanmi thanked the people of Ayedire state constituency for their unalloyed support, saying he would do everything within his reach to deliver all his electioneering campaign.

Collation of results are in progress in other constituencies and the results are expected soon.