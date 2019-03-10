Delta Guber: Inec Denies Journalists From Covering Election Results As Delta Incumbent Governor Is In Early Lead

The Independent Natonal Electoral Commission (INEC), has again engaged in lopsided selection of reporters covering the ongoing announcement of the governorship election results.

The Nigerian Voice correspondent, the second time was denied access Into the premises as the medium was not in the list of journalists covering the announcement.

Contacted, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chinwe Nwaobani, said there is directive to restrict reporters.

"There is nothing I can do", she said.

At the time of filing in this report, the Incumbent governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), is currently leading All Progressives Congress (APC), counterpart, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru in four local government areas.

While the APC governorship candidate, has cliched one council.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, excited electorates' as early as 7:30am have throng Uziegwe primary school in Asaba, to excercise their franchise for their choice candidates in the Governorship and house of assembly elections. Officials of the Independent Natonal Electoral Commission (INEC), have also set the ball rolling as the cubicle and other materials have been set for voting Process to commence. Some voters expressed satisfaction over the process.

Okowa after casting his vote boasted that he would win 23 or 24 council areas.

Also, Deputy chairman of the PDP campaign council, Prince Ned Nwoko, after he voted told newsmen that Okowa's victory is sure.

Also, the Publicity Secretary of PDP Dr. Mike Osuoza, said Okowa would win 100 percent.