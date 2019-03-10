In continuation of Operation YANCIN TAFKI which was launched last month, troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force, comprising Air and Land Components from Chad, Cameroon, Niger Republic and Nigeria have for the second time in about 10 days, dealt a devastating blow on Boko Haram Terrorists.

Last night, Boko Haram Terrorists operating along the Kamadougou River, between Niger and Nigeria, attacked troops location in Gueskerou, about 30 kilometers from Diffa in Niger Republic.

Colonel Timothy Antigha Chief, Military Public Information Officer, MNJTF, N'Djamena - Chad said in a statement on Saturday evening that the troops also showed valour and gallantry by fiercely defending their location and killing 27 terrorists, destroying 6 Gun Trucks and capturing several equipment, arms and ammunition.

A few terrorists who escaped the fire fight were observed running towards Gashigar in Nigerian territory and were being pursued as at the time of issuing this Press Release.

In a related development, between 3 and 6 pm today, Saturday , MNJTF troops also confronted Boko Haram Terrorists around Abadam, in the general area of Mallam Fatori. A summary of human and equipment casualty suffered by Boko Haram during the engagement is stated below:

a. 23X BHT KILLED

b. 20X AK 47 RIFLES

c. 5X AA GUN

d. 12X AK 47 RIFLES

e. 1000 X 7.62 MM AMMO

f. 500 X 12.7MM AMMO

g. 1 X BHT CAPTURED ALIVE

h. 5 X MOTOR CYCLES

i. 1 X MOTOR CYCLE DESTROYED.

j. 4 GUN TRUCKS DESTROYED

k. 3 GUN TRUCKS CAPTURED

l. 3 GENERAL PURPOSE MACHINE GUNS CAPTURED

m. 3 HAND GRENADES CAPTURED

It would be recalled that about 10 days ago, MNJTF troops also struck Boko Haram Terrorists in Dorou in Niger Republic, neutralizing many of them in the process.

The MNJTF is therefore determined to intensify subsidiary operations such as raids, ambushes and fighting patrols among others until the last strong hold of Boko Haram in the Lake Chad Basin is neutralized.