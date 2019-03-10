Safety Of All Lagos Residents Is My Priority - OPC President, Prince Osibote

As Lagos Witnessed A Peaceful Governorship Election

The President of Oodua People’s Congress, Prince Osibote Oodue has translated his words to action as he ensured that members of his organization conducted themselves in a peaceful manner during and after the concluded Governorship/House of Assembly elections in Lagos State.

It will be recalled that the OPC boss had last week held a solidarity meeting with Igbo youths and other concerned residents in a security confidence building parley

In a practical show of support to law enforcement agents, Prince Osibote went round violence prone areas to boost security morale to residents.