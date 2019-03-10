TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

1 hour ago

Safety Of All Lagos Residents Is My Priority - OPC President, Prince Osibote

As Lagos Witnessed A Peaceful Governorship Election
By The Nigerian Voice

The President of Oodua People’s Congress, Prince Osibote Oodue has translated his words to action as he ensured that members of his organization conducted themselves in a peaceful manner during and after the concluded Governorship/House of Assembly elections in Lagos State.

It will be recalled that the OPC boss had last week held a solidarity meeting with Igbo youths and other concerned residents in a security confidence building parley

In a practical show of support to law enforcement agents, Prince Osibote went round violence prone areas to boost security morale to residents.

L-R: Compol Lagos Muazu Zubairu,Prince OSIBOTE, President Oodua People’s Congress & AIG Zone 2 Lawal Sheu & other security personnels at election security monitoring in Lagos


