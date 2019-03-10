TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

1 hour ago | Elections

Gov Ortom Leads In Benue Governorship Election As INEC Announces Some LGAs

By The Nigerian Voice

Results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the state, showed that Samuel Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has won three while his main challenger, Emmanuel Jime has also won three.

Results below.

Oju
PDP 13,110
APC 19,061

Ado
APC 7,711
PDP 7,258

Ogbadibo
APC – 9,018
PDP – 8,518

Gwer West
PDP = 14,375
APC = 7,292
PRP = 744

Agatu
PDP=9,935
APC=7,538

Tarka LG
APC 16,191
PDP 2,975

Ushongo LG
PDP 22, 374
APC 14, 589.


