Gov Ortom Leads In Benue Governorship Election As INEC Announces Some LGAs

Results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the state, showed that Samuel Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has won three while his main challenger, Emmanuel Jime has also won three.

Results below.

Oju

PDP 13,110

APC 19,061

Ado

APC 7,711

PDP 7,258

Ogbadibo

APC – 9,018

PDP – 8,518

Gwer West

PDP = 14,375

APC = 7,292

PRP = 744

Agatu

PDP=9,935

APC=7,538

Tarka LG

APC 16,191

PDP 2,975

Ushongo LG

PDP 22, 374

APC 14, 589.