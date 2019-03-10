Deflated Ego Of A Clown…Akwa Ibom APC Candidate, Nsima Ekere, incites scorn over offensive Statement

APC gubernatorial candidate, Nsima Ekere, remains just one thing, and one thing only—and that is a clown. It places him on a far higher plane than any politician. But for a slight snag, he is actually a politician. And true to stereotype about every other politician, he has shown that no man can be a pure politician without being in the strictest sense a dupe.

There is no gainsaying Ekere loves been in the news. He loves to hug the spotlight as a stage actress craves the applause of a listening audience but his latest antic no doubt blew up in his face as the good and law-abiding citizens of Akwa Ibom State, severally condemned his action. Yes, like a sewer rat fleeing the onslaught of an unrelenting charwoman, Ekere is running hither, thither as you read. Now that comeuppance stares him in the face, the dark menace of retribution makes a coward of him.

Confronted with a scandalous defeat in the gubernatorial election, Ekere, has chosen to strip himself bare of any toga of honour left on him and resorted to naked subterfuge to subvert the popular wishes of the Akwa Ibom electorate. Having thrown all he had to thwart the electoral process in the state without any success, Ekere, has shown himself to be a drowning man trying to clutch at a straw.

Ekere had sensed imminent loss with a very wide margin to Governor Emmanuel Udom, even when voting had hardly commenced when he called for cancellation of the election results. True to his expectation, results coming from the width and length of the state show notorious rejection of his candidacy at the poll by the electorate, majority of whom have had their lives touched by the humane governance displayed by the incumbent governor.

Ekere had reportedly gone ahead to cement an alliance with some thugs to cause widespread violence in the state, an exercise which ended in futility. Attempts were also made to burn election materials on Thursday night when some hoodlums suspected to be loyal to Ekere set fire to an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in the state.

The Akwa-Ibomites, who saw the handwriting on the wall early, went about exercising their franchise with mollifying calmness and rewarded Governor Udom with another term for his giant strides. If Ekere had been perspicacious enough, he would not have invested in a political contest with Governor Udom but his exaggerated sense of his electoral value has blinded him to logic and reality.

Now that his ego has been further deflated after he suffered the same fate a fortnight ago when he was trounced in his local government, he would reassess himself and place himself where he belongs. Known for his power-mongering habit, Ekere had boasted about how consuming his political machinery unbeknownst to him that he would be consumed by the methodical Governor Udom.

Now that his much vaunted ambition has hit the rocks, the least he can do is to go back to evaluate his ways instead of attempting to cause political mayhem in a state reputed for peace.

Sad, he has been running from pillar to post, burrowing like heat-maddened rabbit, from one hutch to the other, in search of a miraculous lifeline. He has started thrashing about like a bison drowning in a quicksand of wrath and its own stench. He has stopped clutching at straws in the air to sink his nails, like talons, in the hide of perceived detractors.

