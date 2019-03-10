APC is the only party in Lagos, says Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu is confident that his party will win the governorship election in Lagos.

Insisting that the APC is the only party in Lagos State, Tinubu said, “We are going to win, we are the only party in Lagos.

“The other ones are just repeated stations; they come every four years and they go back in again.“For Lagos, it has seen tremendous development since I was the governor.

“Before then, the highest Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) was N600m per month, now it is over N30b,” he said after casting his vote at a polling unit in Alausa.

The former governor boasted that no other state had achieved as much financial independence as Lagos State has achieved, as other states depend on allocation from the Federal Government.

“Lagos State today will not depend on any allocation before we take care of capital needs.

“We build roads and bridges everywhere, from Oregun to many parts of the state.“The real estate value of Lagos State has exponentially increased than any other state in the federation.

“We are the fifth largest economy in Africa; let me see that governor who will do better than that.”

The APC national leader said that his party was not threatened by the opposition parties.

He commended the electoral process but called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the voting hours for areas that commenced voting late.

“The information reaching me is that they started late in some places and I don't know why, but right now everything is going smoothly.

“I believe INEC should extend time since so many of their locations had started late; they should extend the time”.

Asked if he was concerned about the “O to ge” phenomenon spreading to Lagos, Tinubu dismissed the idea, saying it was a movement that was limited to Kwara State.

He further noted that the violence which occurred in the Okota area of the state during the Presidential and National Assembly elections was not enough to give the impression that the state was prone to violence.

Channels Tv