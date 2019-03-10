INEC cancels elections in 3 Benue LGAs Due To Violence

…As State records low turnout of voters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cancelled the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in three Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Benue State.

The commission canceled the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Gwer, Gboko and Tarka LGAs over electoral violence. The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, who confirmed this to newsmen on Saturday in Makurdi, however did not state when the polls would be rescheduled. He said the council wards where elections did not hold were: Mbalom in Gwer, Yandev North in Gboko and Manger 11 in Tarka local government areas.

It would be recalled that electoral materials meant for Mbalom council ward were razed by suspected hoodlums in the early hours of Saturday, while in Tarka there were reports of violence in most polling units. The Former Benue State governor and incumbent senator representing Benue North-West Senatorial district, George Akume, hails from Tarka LGA. Investigations by PerSecond News revealed that there was also low turn out of voters in the state.

In an exclusive interview with PerSecond News, one of the voters who simply identified himself as Terkimbi, said most people didn’t turnout to vote for fear of violence. “Many people did not come out to cast their votes because they suspect there will be violence during the elections, as the two people contesting for governor in Benue State; Ortom and Jime, are strong candidates. “Even before today’s elections, there have been strong war of words between their supporters,” he explained.

Also speaking, another voter, Sesugh Bem, said some people didn’t come out to vote because they “believe votes no longer count in Nigeria.”

Credit: PSN