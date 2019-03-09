Patterns And Dynamics Of 2015and 2019 Presidential Votes Between Apc And Pdp

For the next few months, the just concluded presidential elections will remain a topic of discussion, especially on the front pages of our national dailies. Analysts shall continue to take a panoramic view of the whole exercise. There is indeed a need to continue to look at the presidential elections from all necessary perspectives with a view to deepen our democracy. The last presidential polls in which candidate of the All Progressives Congress, President MuhammaduBuhari was declared winner, having gathered the highest number of votes and satisfied all other conditions cannot be said to be the best elections Nigeria ever conducted. It didn’t match the achievements and standards of the 2015 general elections. The 2019 presidential elections were marred and characterized by irregularities and violence in some states of the federation. According to the major opposition candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, AlhajiAtikuAbubakar, the elections were rigged in favour of the winner. There had been alleged complicity of security agencies in the disruption of voting process and tactical disenfranchisement of many voters, especially in the South.

When President Buhari came on board in 2015, he enjoyed the goodwill of many Nigerians. It was all Sai Baba”. But few months into his administration, his popularity and competence to govern a complex multicultural/multi religious society like Nigeria started taking a setback. This continued until Saturday, 23rd March 2019, when the presidential elections were held. It took the bulk votes from the North to win the elections; otherwise, the South was done and dusted with President Buhari. President Buhari might have polled a total vote of 15,191847 as against his closest rival in the race who polled a total of 11, 262 978 votes, but in terms of geographic spread,Atiku and PDP did far better when one juxtaposes their performances of 2015 and 2019 presidential elections.

In the 2019 presidential polls, Buhariof the APC won in 19 States while Atikuof the PDP won in 18 States including Abuja (the nation’s Federal Capital Territory). This performance of President Buhari in 2019 is a significant setback for him as he did far better in 2015 by winning 21 States against an incumbent President- DrGoodluckEbele Jonathan who won in just 16 States including Abuja. Over all,President Buhari lost two States to Atiku of the PDP in the 2019 polls! It is also interesting to note that in 2015, President Buhari lost only one state-Ekiti in South West compared to the two States (Ondo and Oyo) he lost to Atiku of the PDP in 2019. He also failed to win any state in both South East and South South geopolitical zones but recorded a significant proportion of the total votes cast this time around. In the North Central, he won one and lost one state to PDP. The only addition President Buhari had come only from Nasarawa State where he narrowly defeated Atiku of the PDP. In Benue State where he won in 2015, he lost it to Atiku in 2019 largely due to the defection of Governor Samuel Orthom from APC to PDP. President Buhari also lost Adamawa State to his arch rival, AtikuAbubarkar of the PDP in the presidential race, who hails from Adamawa State!

Furthermore in the entire North, President Buhari was able to lay firm claim to the region with higher and wider vote margins. He really had an interesting outing in North West and North East where he got over a million votes in two States of Kano and Katsina coupled with a near million votes in States like Kaduna, Borno, Bauchi and Jigawa. President Buhari’s highest and lowest vote count came from Kano and Anambra respectively. He got 1, 464,768 (against the 391,593 of Atiku) to win in Kano State and 33, 298 (against the 524,738 of Atiku) to lose in Anambra State. For Atiku (candidate of the PDP), his highest vote count came from Kaduna State. His total vote count of 649, 612 was not enough for him to win Kaduna State as President Buhari polled a much higher vote count of 993, 445. Meanwhile, Atiku recorded his lowest vote count in Yobe State with just 50, 763 votes. There was no State where Atiku recorded a million vote count unlike President Buhari who got over a million votes in two States.

In all, the voting patterns and dynamics really came out as expected in most of the States. One can say Nigerians are conservative when it comes to voting. The two major parties still try to maintain their strongholds with one or two differences/alterations. The only major surprise is in the number of returned votes for the two major parties. In Lagos for instance, one had expected President Buhari to do far better than he did. Instead, PDP really proved her worth in the State by reducing the usual wide gap/margin between it and APC. Similarly, in most parts of the South South and South East, the returned vote counts were far below expectations and calculations. One had expected PDP to gather much votes count than he did in these two regions. In fact, this is what gave President Buhari the much needed victory in the elections. Although the reasons for observed voter apathy are not unconnected to many obvious factors which affected the whole process. Of utmost significant was the postponement of the elections by a week. This regrettable and avoidable postponement of elections by the electoral body did take its toll on the voters turn out particularly on those eligible voters who had to travel from one State to another exercise their civic right of voting for candidate of their choice. It is therefore, my sincere hope that our future elections will be much more credible, fairer and freer than we had in 2019.

ShamsudeenAyeni, a socio political analyst, writes from Akute, Ogun State, Nigeria He can be reached via [email protected]