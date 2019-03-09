Re Army Siezes Journalists’ Vehicle, Bars Them From Covering Elections 

The attention of Headquarters Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE has been drawn to a publication on Daily Trust online platform, which stated that: Nigerian Army seized the vehicle of a Daily Trust journalist and stopped him from covering elections.

This Headquarters wish to state emphatically that, no journalist was held hostage as claimed in the report, however, troops stationed at ORO 3, in Damaturu, among other locations within the Sector’s area of operations, were carrying out routine checks on vehicles as part of security measures during the elections, encountered a journalist from Daily Trust, who was impatient and insisted to be granted privilege without going through the routine security checks.

Consequently, the journalist contacted the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations Sector 2, on phone, who immediately went to the scene to facilitate the early clearance of the journalist, while the troops continued with their routine checks, in line with strict adherence to the code of conduct for OPERATION SAFE CONDUCT.

Surprisingly, the Daily Trust journalist went ahead to make this mischievous report in order to disinform members of the public and to discredit the efforts of the troops and the Nigerian Army in general. We want to further state unequivocally that; other journalists’ have been passing through similar routine security checks without misconceptions. More so, journalists’ are enjoined to be professional and ensure they respect and observe security protocols.

Lieutenant NJOKA IRABOR

Acting Assistant Director Army PublicRelations

Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE