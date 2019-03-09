EFCC quizzes Kwara Govt officials, Sterling Bank staffers over Alleged N1 billion Vote-Buying Withdrawal

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is said to currently interrogating some officials of Sterling Bank Plc and Kwara State Government following an alleged N1billion cash withdrawals by the latter from an account domiciled with the bank.

According to investigations, the money which was withdrawn at Sterling Bank’s Post Office, Ilorin branch on February 7, 2019 was allegedly disbursed a week before the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Kwara State Government officials arrested and being quizzed at the Ilorin Zonal Office of the anti-graft agency are Commissioner for Finance Nurudeen Banu; Accountant-General Sulaiman Ishola; Commissioner for Water Resources Yusuf Abdulkadir; Head of Service Susan Modupe Oluwole; Commissioner for Energy, Eleja Taiwo Banu; Chief of Staff, Abdulwahab Yusuf; officials of the Secretary to the State Government, and those of the Government House.

Findings show that the Sterling Bank officials also being interrogated – Rahaman Alimi, Akinleye Ademola, Olarewaju Sarafa and Rasaq Abolarin were said to have moved the said money in bullion van and personally delivered it to the Chief of Staff to the Kwara State Governor, Abdulwahab Yusuf.

Kwara State officials and Sterling staffers are expected to be arraigned before a Federal High Court in Ilorin next week.