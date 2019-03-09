Nnamdi Kanu tells Igbos who to vote For in Rivers, Akwa Ibom, others, attacks Amaechi,

As Nigerians on Saturday decide their Governors and state house of assembly members, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has told Biafrans who to vote.

Kanu in a live broadcast on Friday monitored by DAILY POST lamenting about military presence in Rivers state described APC leader in Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi as an enemy of Biafra.

According to him, soldiers are heavily present in Rivers State for the election in order to orchestrate the removal of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The IPOB leader, however, called on Biafrans and Igbos to also go out and vote against APC in Imo State and Uche Nwosu (Okorocha Son-in-law)

Kanu further urged Igbos to vote for Wike , Ikpeazu and other South-South Governors.

Kanu said: “The unfolding war of election being waged by Fulani Janjaweed Nigerian military against the people of southern Biafra all in a bid to recover Gov. Wike and other patriotic governors across Biafralanf.

“ Nigerian Army has killed dozens of Biafran people and taken over Okirika, Brass, Ogbia, Yenegoa, Samgbama and Southern Ijaw!

“The Nigerian army has never fought any war and won it. Ask yourself, if the same enemies are attacking us, why don’t we come together?

“If not for Governor Nyesom Wike, Rivers would have been long gone.

“The enemies have come in and taken over everywhere, badly mannered soldiers are over Biafra land raping, sacking towns with impunity

“That’s how sad things have become but we are here to guide our people on how to perform and vote today at the governorship election

“We must go against the likes of Amaechi, Okorocha who is bringing his son in law to come and finish his work

“I don’t know what have become of our people Obiano is completely mad and recking Anambra state, Ifeanyi Ubah went to Lagos and was campaigning for those that said they would kill us.

“But today is the day for our people who are sensible to return those who will make sure our land is not cut off.

“The confirmation of military invasion of South-South part of Biafra land is very serious,

we must pray and do something by ensuring that all those criminals across Biafraland are not allowed to come to power.

“In Imo state, no sensible human should vote for APC and Okorocha son in law, Uche Nwosu. Once you vote them, you are finished because you will be the one crying every day. Now is the time to do something and ensure enemies don’t come back.

“We must ensure that Wike remains in power in Rivers, Udom Emmanuel must remain in power in Akwa Ibom. We must support them and other South-South Governors on Saturday.

“Ensure the breed of wicked people like Ikpeazu must be removed, all the governors of the South -East must be swept away from office. “I will remain the servant of the people of Biafra until the end of time.”