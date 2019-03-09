Nigerian Army Reacts To Alleged Invasion Of Rivers State Commissioner's House (Videos embedded)

Says Forensic Investigation Ongoing...........Nigerians React On Twitter

The Nigerian army has reacted to viral videos of soldiers' invasion of the premises of the Rivers State Commissioner of Education, intimidating the occupants, including the Hon. Commissioner. The CCTV footages further portrayed inhumane and illegal arrest of the Commissioner.

In a reaction on it's twitter handle, the Nigerian army states: "The Nigerian Army (NA) has observed some CCTV footage in circulation on social media and other online platforms, allegedly showing soldiers of the NA and other security agents invading the residence of the Rivers State Commissioner of Education"