Nigerian Army Reacts To Alleged Invasion Of Rivers State Commissioner's House (Videos embedded)
The Nigerian army has reacted to viral videos of soldiers' invasion of the premises of the Rivers State Commissioner of Education, intimidating the occupants, including the Hon. Commissioner. The CCTV footages further portrayed inhumane and illegal arrest of the Commissioner.
In a reaction on it's twitter handle, the Nigerian army states: "The Nigerian Army (NA) has observed some CCTV footage in circulation on social media and other online platforms, allegedly showing soldiers of the NA and other security agents invading the residence of the Rivers State Commissioner of Education"
TOCHUKWU EZEUKWU @Towchukwu 16h16 hours ago
You're conducting "forensic" investigation into what was caught on camera. Ok. Our experience as Nigerians tell us that this tweet (most likely insincere) is the very last thing we will hear about this matter. If you publish the result of your investigation, we'll be surprised.
soft @be2cef1de32146f 16h16 hours ago
The army forget that dere was CCTV around the house,God don punish dem!!!
OBIdiently ATIKUlated Nigerian Youth @Connect_40 13h13 hours ago
Nigerian Army is like criminal caught in the act but still denying crimes he was caught committing... Under the current COAS, the NA has just been a Political tool and very fast to deny any wrongdoing. How far with the 4+4 leprous finger soldiers??? Sha you denied that also
Oraye St. Franklyn @SaintOraye 13h13 hours ago
Thanks for your response @HQNigerianArmy . I released the footages and can confirm that they are authentic. I also confirm that the following persons captured in the footage are still in detention at Bori Camp, Port Harcourt more than 48 hours after they were unlawfully arrested.
Prince Inua @Princeinua 14h14 hours ago
The respected Nigerian Army should be in the bush,fighting or protecting our bordars.. Cctv camara is a good evidence to show to the world.
Mac10(Paulyn) @Paulynodacchy 14h14 hours ago
My kids are still in shock as they witnessed what the military men did to me. I know nothing will be done but those army will never find peace for assaulting my kids and I tonight for no reason. Sorrow will befall them and their generation to come. They are to protect the citizen
Alibo Terna Timothy @AliTernaTi 16h16 hours ago
As usual. Its no news. Investigate then condemn and denial. That's the drill.
Yhucee™ @Onyemehenry 14h14 hours ago
Forget it. The moment I saw the word "forensic" I quickly gave up.
Stephen Emmanuel @Emmasteve002 15h15 hours ago
The army needs to grow up and shun manipulations by politicians. It's not always about the material gain but about how history will judge and tell the story. No one in any institution will be there forever. Time happens to everyone.
Felix @phlexyl 15h15 hours ago
I trust no government institution in Nigeria
Ayodele Daramola @AyodeleDaramola 15h15 hours ago
What's the update of the army officer who slapped some civilians after the last elections in Rivers state
Uche @ucheSOnochie 15h15 hours ago
Yes...! We are listening. So what will now happen...? Is to deny it nah... whatelse?
Osadeba'amen @coolbenson 16h16 hours ago
Still using the word ALLEGEDLY
Nelson Fisola OluwaPelumi @NelsonFisola 16h16 hours ago
Please,act constitutionally while addressing the matter.God bless the Nigeria Army.God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Regards.
Auwal Abubakar @princeauwal121 16h16 hours ago
And whatc ur final conclusion on this!?
vino val @vino_val 16h16 hours ago
There is no conclusion bro, just forget it
Ndeyake Oka @Ndeyake 11h11 hours ago
I just hope Nigerians won't forget nor forgive your officers & institution for the atrocities currently going on in the SS & the country generally. You guys have lost it!
Ekpedeme Ukpong @EkpedemeUkpong 15h15 hours ago
Shame of a nation,oh Nigeria my country.
Emeka Cris Onyemem @chrisemy01 15h15 hours ago
NA why na????? Your doing this and saying something else
Dpeacemaker @GeorgeAkina 16h16 hours ago
The problem I have with the army is that they don't accept responsibility and act unprofessional. WL
OSHOMAhVerified account @JohnNetworQ 15h15 hours ago
How abt letting the police and NSCDC take care of elections & u face BH and herdsmen insistent killing in the north for starters. It's an election nt a civil war. It's the Army & nt some glorified boyscout.Can u people have some dignity please ?U have no business in the ballots
Deji Adeyanju @douglas_chike 15h15 hours ago
What happened to the professional Nigerian army. How did you become errand boys for crooked politicians. This is the worse time to be a Nigerian. There is virtually nothing the country can pride itself in anymore. I imagine the US Army chasing an American in his kitchen
noise @samiehis 13h13 hours ago
You guys are now registered as a political party
Eugene Abels @eugeneabels 4h4 hours ago
talihat @imamadiam 14h14 hours ago
Is true that Nigeria Defence Academy is giving admission to qualified candidates to study Arabic and French languages?
TOCHUKWU EZEUKWU @Towchukwu 16h16 hours ago