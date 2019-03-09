TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

1 hour ago | Elections

(Photos) Bags Of Money For Vote-Buying Recovered By EFCC In North Bank Area Of Makurdi, Benue State

By The Nigerian Voice
At North Bank Area, Makurdi, Benue State, EFCC operatives intercept bags of cash meant for vote-buying. In an attempt to arrest the culprit, some thugs attacked operatives and vandalised the bus used for patrol.











