(Photos) Bags Of Money For Vote-Buying Recovered By EFCC In North Bank Area Of Makurdi, Benue State

At North Bank Area, Makurdi, Benue State, EFCC operatives intercept bags of cash meant for vote-buying. In an attempt to arrest the culprit, some thugs attacked operatives and vandalised the bus used for patrol.

#Video Cash meant for vote-buying intercepted by EFCC operatives in Makurdi, Benue State. #SayNoToVoteBuying pic.twitter.com/EjPrfAJL5I — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) March 9, 2019