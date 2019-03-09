TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

54 minutes ago | Elections

voting at Sanwo-Olu’s polling unit Halted By INEC

By The Nigerian Voice

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has temporarily suspended the commencement of voting at the polling unit of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s in Ikoyi, Lagos,

This is coming after some card readers were malfunctioning and did not accredit some voters.

The people of Lagos State will on Saturday vote in their new leaders in the governorship and State Assembly elections.

The battle is obviously between the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The national leader of the APC, Bolaji Ahmed Tinubu will fight to ensure that APC retains its control in the state.

The presidential and National Assembly elections in the State were marred by violence and snatching of ballot boxes.


A GOOD FACE IS ALWAYS NOT WHAT IS IN THE HEART BECAUSE THE HEART IS VERY BROAD AND DEEP.
By: LEVOOO!!! - FLENSBU

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists