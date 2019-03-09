voting at Sanwo-Olu’s polling unit Halted By INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has temporarily suspended the commencement of voting at the polling unit of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s in Ikoyi, Lagos,

This is coming after some card readers were malfunctioning and did not accredit some voters.

The people of Lagos State will on Saturday vote in their new leaders in the governorship and State Assembly elections.

The battle is obviously between the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The national leader of the APC, Bolaji Ahmed Tinubu will fight to ensure that APC retains its control in the state.

The presidential and National Assembly elections in the State were marred by violence and snatching of ballot boxes.