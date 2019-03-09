IWD: Achieve balance through sustainable reading culture, NLA Ambassadorial Envoy Urge Women, Girls.

The Nigerian Library Association Ambassadorial Envoy led by Ambassador Enwongo-Abasi Francis has urged women to achieve balance through the development of sustainable reading culture among female children in the society.

The Ambassadorial envoy made the call on Friday while reaching out to women on a special community development program to commemorate International Women's Day in Akwa Ibom State.

International Women's Day is observed annually on March 8th to celebrate women and their positive contributions to humanity across the world.

This year's theme, "Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change" puts innovation by women and girls, for women and girls, at the heart of efforts to achieve gender equality.

The Ambassadorial envoy said that an informed person cannot be easily victimized, discriminated, or subjugated by anyone or vanguard of people.

"A functionally literate society is an informed society. The people are informed, educated, empowered and liberated by knowledge.

Just as we mark this year's International Women's Day with its striking theme, I encourage every woman to get involved in nurturing sustainable reading culture among the female children.

I am confident that balance can only be achieved through functional literacy which aids in resiting victimization and discriminations of all kinds." He said.

He added that women should invest more on personal development and attain their desired goals irrespective of challenges that may arise to stop them.