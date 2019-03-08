Akpabio Withdraws Suit Seeking Judicial Review Of NASS Election

Senator Godswill Akpabio has withdrawn a suit he filed at the FCT High Court challenging his defeat to Chris Ekpenyong of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Akpabio’s lawyer, Sunday Ameh, announced the withdrawal in court in Abuja on Friday.

Akpabio told newsmen that he was pulling out the case to avoid abuse of court processes since he would be seeking redress at the election tribunal which has original jurisdiction for disputes arising from elections.

Justice Valentine Ashi of the FCT High Court also confirmed the withdrawal.

The judge also denied restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from issuing a certificate of return to Mr Ekpenyong.

Mr Ashi said reports suggesting that he gave such an order were “overstretching” the facts of the matter treated by his court.

He further explained that Akpabio’s application contained a request for an order of mandamus restraining parties and allowing Akpabio to judicially review the processes that resulted in the declaration of Ekpenyong as winner of the senatorial election.

Ekpenyong was declared winner after polling 118,215 votes to defeat Akpabio who polled 83,158 votes.