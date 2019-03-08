"Prioritize Issues Affecting Women, Issues Of Discrimination", Dame Okowa Urge Relevant Authorities

The wife of the Delta state Governor and founder, O5 Initiative, Dame Edith Okowa, has urged relevant authorities to prioritize issues affecting, relating and issues of discrimination to women as well as celebrate the achievements of women in various spheres of life, saying that “gender balance is a catalyst for societal growth”.

In a statement Friday signed by the Special Assistant on Media to the wife of the Governor, Mrs Alicia Dominic Okobi, and made available to newsmen in Asaba, Dame Okowa, congratulated Delta women on the International women's day celebration, saying that “it is laudable to set aside a day to commemorate the inspiring role of women around the world in securing women's rights and building more equitable societies”.

She said the theme of the year's celebration: “Balance for Better”, is apt, as it served as a call to action for achieving gender balance across the globe.

The Governor's wife advised women not to encourage violence and the ‘pull her down syndrome’, “but synergize in speaking with one voice on issues concerning women”.

She stressed the need for unity, love, peaceful coexistence and faith in God to achieve a more gender balanced society.