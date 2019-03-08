2019 Election Postponement: Conspiracy theories scapegoating  and integrity issues

I know that the shocking election postponement has been overtaken by a lot of events but I still have some outstanding issues in that regard and as I have always argued, nothing is settled until it is settled alright. Since the election programme, funding and sequence were all done as proposed by INEC, and we ended up with the midnight postponement, it only means that their plans were faulty ab initio because if these plans had worked or were workable, there would have been no need for the postponement. Only God knows what would have happened if the sequence of elections was altered by NASS or if the electoral act had been assented to by PMB. It would probably have been more disastrous and NASS would have become the obvious scapegoattaken the blame. The question that still remained to be answered is why and how INEC settled for postponement a few hours after it had assured that everything was ready for a free, fair, credible and transparent elections.

This search for the answer or answers to this question led to the various conspiracy theories that were floating around at that period. One of the conspiracy theories, which had many branches, was that the postponement was politically motivated; that it was due to the machinations of desperate politicians, especially those in government who had the necessary levers to pull as far as INEC was concerned. Professor Odinkalu told a stunned world (Channels TV 16/2/19) that he had 98% confirmation that the election would be postponed before it eventually came to pass and that the confirmation came from politicians. On the same programme, he also averred that 66 people were not killed and definitely not on the eve of the elections, contrary to the claims of El-Rufai, the body-bag governor. This announcement by the governor on the eve of elections when, everywhere was already tensed, was seen as a deliberate act of fear-mongering. The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police eventually joined the fray, saying that the governor was ‘just quoting figures’, since investigations had not yet been concluded. The obvious conclusion was that the APC government engineered the postponement so as to firm up its version of the 2003 PDP operation shock and awe. The APC however countered that the PDP was responsible for the postponement, though it did not explain to its bewildered audience how a party out of government could successfully engineer the postponement of national elections. Whichever way it goes, there is some elements of truth in this conspiracy theory; that the postponement was masterminded by desperate politicians, democrats who loath democratic processes.

Another conspiracy theory had it that the election budget was not passed early enough and that consequently, the NASS should be held responsible or that it was a deliberate ploy to put the elections asunder. Beyond the fact that the INEC chair had declared without any equivocation that money was not an issue, this theory would not hold because INEC should ordinarily be making its plans while awaiting the money. If they were awaiting the money before starting the plan, then that would be a quintessence of cluelessness. In any case, it is doubtful if FGN/INEC presented the budget timeously enough, when it did so on 5/8/18. Weather was also scapegoated as INEC blamed bad weather for its logistic nightmare. However the Minister of State for Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika stated rather too bluntly that “INEC should say something else as weather was good for flight operations on the eve of elections, similarly all airports were directed to open 24 hours during the election period.” INEC later clarified that there was bad weather days before the election, not necessarily on Friday/Saturday. But that also further complicates matters for INEC because if the problem happened days before, then they should not have waited to the 12thhour before announcing the postponement; they should have also done that ‘days before’ the election. .By the way, why were materials for the South East sent to the combustive Port-Harcourt, when Akanu-Ibiam Intl Airport was (and is still) there? There was also the theory of a tripartite disagreement involving INEC, FGN and the ‘international community’ about a planned staggered election model , with INEC and government working towards staggered elections, which the international community was vehemently opposed to. The knell of this theory was that the Osun template would have been applied.

The summary of these theories, failed scapegoating as well as other related developments is that INEC has not told us the WHOLE TRUTH about the postponement and that political pressures or machinations played a serious role in the matter. It is usually too late to abort a flight at a certain stage. But INEC did so without qualms. And to think that political party leaders present at the town-hall meeting were congratulating the INEC chair on the postponement!

Because Nigeria suffers from an integrity-challenged governance model, it is not strange to raise integrity issues about INEC and this postponed elections. I wish to comment on two integrity issues arose and I will start from the minor one. The treatment of our NYSC members before, during and after the 16thof February depicts our public service culture of incompetence, mediocrity and a tendency of treating serious matters with levity . It is obvious that the elections could not have been held without the active participation of corpers and yet, not much efforts were invested in planning for their effective deployment welfare. But my concern here was that some corpers were booted out at the 11th hour. These were corpers who participated fully in the training but reported for the electoral duty to see that there names were not on the roaster! So, some people deployed some corpers who were not trained for the process! Even the failure to pay them the training and other allowances as agreed was an act of deceit, which in itself is an integrity issue.

And now to the star integrity matter; the involving of an certified APC member and senatorial aspirant in the production and or upgrading of our card readers and PVCs. When I heard the story before the 16th, I waved it aside as one of those election-related fake news. But When Osita Chidoka asked the question pointedly at the stakeholder briefing on 16/2/19, the apparently defiant and unremorseful INEC Chair treated the matter with and-so-whatattitude! His response was that the man had been their contractor since 2011 and that INEC was confident in the integrity of its processes, the same line of argument that was followed by Rotimi Oyekan, his Chief Press Secretary during an interview on 18/2/19. That meant that INEC was aware that the contractor for its MOST SENSITIVE materials was an APC card carrying member and senatorial aspirant and did not deem it necessary to do anything about it. Any they admitted so before the whole world. No wonder people readily believed the stories of ubiquitous PVCs, ballot papers and malfunctioning card-readers. Sad and shameful!

Other matters: In your face…

During the 2015 elections in Okota, political thugs would forcefully take a voter’s thumb and press it on the broom-marked space. In 2019, thanks to the limitless possibilities of the internet and social media, we have all seen how ballot papers were burnt and the electoral process desecrated in that same Okota. But it was not only an Okota affair. In a pooling booth at Amuwo-Odofin( an area bordering Okota), political thugs would pick out the ballot-paper from the box, examine it and if it was not in favour of APC, they would squeeze and throw it away… in the full glare of the public. What emboldens these fellows to go to this crude extent? Our people say that a boy sent thieving by his father would boldly kick the door open, without minding… And since our politicians already know how to manipulate the process long before the elections or failing that at the collation stages, why would they descend to these crude and ancient methods?(6/3/19

Ik Muo, Ph.D; writes from Dept of Business Administration, OOU, Ago-Iwoye

