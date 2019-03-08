Guber Polls: Imo Electoral Officer Accused of N10m Bribe﻿

As the Governorship and House of Assembly elections hold Saturday, Electoral Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in charge of Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, Mr. Chris Ugwuadi has been accused of receiving Ten Million Naira (10m) bribe to compromise the election in the area.

Mr. Ugwuadi allegedly received the money from a chieftain of the Action Alliance and Executive Chairman of Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, Mr. Ebenezer Obey at Kelvic Suites, Owerri, Thursday night.

Kelvic Suites is owned by an Action Alliance (AA) Chieftain and House of Representatives member-elect for Nkwerre/Isu/Njaba/Nwangele Federal constituency, Mr. Ugonna Ozurigbo.

Sources close to the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Chairman, informed The Agenda Online that “the Chairman is boasting that he has pocketed the Electoral Officer for Ohaji/Egbema. He has asked him to withhold the result sheets for most of the Wards, with which they will later write results in favour of Action Alliance candidates.”

When contacted for his comments, INEC Electoral Officer for Ohaji/Egbema Local Government, Mr. Chris Ugwuadi described the allegation as untrue.

According to him, “I was given N10m and I have not resigned from this job? Let them not confuse you people with propaganda. Throughout the night, I was sharing my electoral materials in the area, in the presence of Soldiers and Policemen. I was at the Local Government Headquarters performing my duties. The allegation is false and unfounded.”

Continuing, Ugwuadi stressed: “I was at Oguta Local Government during the Presidential and National Assembly election. Go and ask questions about my performance.”

It would be recalled that the Presidential and National Assembly election in Oguta Local Government Area was marred with fraud, with result sheets missing in most of the Wards of the Local Government Area. Available statistics suggest that over fifty thousand registered voters were disenfranchised in the Area during the polls.

When contacted for comments, Executive Chairman of Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, Mr. Ebenezer Obey declined comments, but responded harshly to enquiry by our Correspondent.

“Get off from here.”

Reacting to the development, Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in the area, Mr. Golden Nwosu described the development as unfortunate, warning that any attempt to subvert the wish of the masses in Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the area will be resisted.

“We also heard it. The Chairman has been boasting that he has the EO in his pocket. I have called him on phone to warn him. Any attempt to subvert the wish of the masses shall be resisted.”