IWD2019 - Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change.

Today is International Women’s Day. What better day to celebrate women who are innovating across the education space.

Every year, people around the world commemorate International Women's Day. Often IWD is used to highlight issues and remember the challenges that blight the lives of women globally. Yet, it should also be a time when we celebrate the strengths, the achievements and the changes women are bringing to some of the particularly difficult problems facing our world.

To commemorate IWD we hosted an all women panel discussion, theme: “THE INNOVATIVE CONTRIBUTIONS OF WOMEN IN ASSURING QUALITY AND INCLUSIVE EDUCATION”.

W-O-M-E-N: Five letters that embody beauty and sweetness

Our event featured Innovators like Mrs. Ayopeju Njideaka, Executive Director, Nurture House Limited.She believes that children are “digital natives” so technology must play a major role in developing reading interest and skills. Mrs Lanre Oniyitan, Executive Director, Sustainable Education and Enterprise Development. She is constantly trying to raise the low learning outcomes in low income private schools . Adetola Salau, Executive Director Carisma4u Educational Foundation. She is driven by her desire to help students in Africa become future ready and innovative for their own economic prosperity using STEM Education (STEM stands for Science Technology Engineering Mathematics).

The discussions were more on the implementation of innovative education programs to tackle the issue of poor learning outcome which is our core and main focus.

At the end of the discussion, we were able to highlight some areas where collaboration opportunities still exist. find more here