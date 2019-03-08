VULTURES
A coven of vultures
Scavengers!
Searching through the
Rubbish
Feeding upon the
Carrion
Appearing clumsy but
Homily
Like friends of hope to
Leaders in the corridor
Lazy creatures
Bald heads and necks
With sonorous voice
Blaring trumpets to
Gargantuan, banditry
Political gods
Tummy;
Bloated and protruded
The dividends of
Political sycophancy
They are political
Hyenas!
Politically made
Opportunists!
Artificially hatched
Parasites!
Feeding fat on
Carcasses
Where they did not hunt
With hypnotising smiles
Forevermore!
Till carcasses abound
Unwavering loyalty!
Political vultures!
Suddenly!
They divorce
Their pay masters
To carcasses-recession!
Away they fly!
With sniffing noses
Perching
On the roofs
Old political foes
New political friends
Interest;
Forever permanent!
Political sycophants!
Scavengers!
Availability of
Carcasses
A catalyst to
Trumpeting
Doxologies to
New political gods
Political jackals!
Political vultures!
They are
Shadowy personae
Forevermore!
Crafty
Swooping
On carrion