Maintain Your Cool, Delta Former SSG Charges  Electorates

Ahead of the Saturday March 9 2019, gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections, electorates have been urged to maintain peace.

Former Secretary to Delta State Government, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay who addressed newsmen in his Owhelogbo country home, advised the electorate to ignore every form of provocation that may instigate violence.

Macaulay who is Director, Research and Strategy of the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, stated that the essence of election is to ensure the people's choice for leadership positions towards the development of society.

According to him, this choice is made every four years by the electorates hence care must be taken by voters to protect their victory by ensuring peaceful polls.

He said that death during elections cuts the joy of victory adding that no position of power is worth the life of any Nigerian.

The former Labour Leader stated that as much as the mandate of all party faithfuls is to deliver votes for the victory of all candidates of the party, fomenting or encouraging electoral crisis is not part of the winning strategy.

Macaulay advised electorates to arrive their polling units early enough and should as well vote, wait and monitor their votes.

He said, "we cannot afford to sacrifice our victory on the alter of crisis. All hands must be on deck in this election. Our mandate is to deliver massive votes for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). And that, we must be ready to do peacefully and effectively