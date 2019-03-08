TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 hours ago | International

On International Women's Day, CPJ highlights jailed femalejournalists

By Committee to Protect Journalists
Click for Full Image Size

On International Women's Day, CPJ has highlighted the cases of female journalists jailed around the world in retaliation for their work. At least 33 of the 251 journalists in jail at the time of CPJ's prison census are women. At least one of those--Turkish reporter and artist Zehra Dogan--was released in February after serving a sentence on anti-state charges. The four female journalists jailed in Saudi Arabia were detained over their criticism of the kingdom's ban on women driving.

Explore their cases and view CPJ's infographic here.


WE SHOULD BE VERY GRATEFUL FOR EVERY SECOND THAT PASSES FOR LIFE CAN CHANGE AT ANY MOMENT
By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists