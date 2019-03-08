KDI, HFDI, EiE hold Legislative Town Hall Meeting in Osun ahead of elections

Three groups, Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), Enough is Enough (EiE) and Hope for Family Development Initiative (HFDI) organised a Legislative Town Hall Meeting in Osogbo, Osun State on Thursday.

The event afforded the constituents the opportunity to meet those aspiring to represent them in the Osun State House of Assembly and ask questions from the politicians about their programmes and agenda for the people of their various constituencies.

The candidates used the avenue to highlight their plans as they provided answers to questions from the participants during their programme moderated by Deji Adefila of the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC).

Speaking on behalf of KDI, Oluwafemi John Adebayo and Jonathan Okuwalade of HFDI said the event was aimed at bringing the people and those seeking political office together to scrutinize their plans and get their commitment to be good representatives and deliver good governance.

Adebayo and Jonathan charged the people of the state to troop out on Saturday and vote for candidates of their choice in a peaceful manner. He urged the people of the state to shun violence and see election as civic duty, not war.

Mr Adetunji Ajala commended KDI, EiE and HFDI for organizing the event to promote good governance and give the masses the opportunity to engage their representatives.