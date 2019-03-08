One dies, scores injured as APC, APM supporters clash in Ogun

One person died on Thursday, while scores were injured as supporters of the All Progressives Congress and the Allied People's Movement clashed in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State .

PUNCH newspaper reports that the APC had organised a rally in Ifo ahead of the March 9 governorship election in the state, but it turned

bloody when supporters of the Allied People's Movement reportedly hit one of the supporters of the APC with their vehicle and killed him.

The newspaper cites an eye witness as saying that the development triggered violence as supporters of both parties engaged in free-for-all which led to scores from the both sides sustaining various degrees of injury .

According to the report, the deceased, identified as Thompson Eleka, was a member of the APC in Ifo.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state , Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the police had arrested 10 suspects in connection with the crisis.