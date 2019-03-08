Osun Election: Tribunal reserves judgement on PDP, Adeleke's petition

The Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal has reserved judgment in the petition filed by the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the September 2018 governorship election held in the state, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

PDP and Senator Adeleke are, by their petition, challenging the declaration of Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The tribunal, after entertaining final arguments and adoption of written addresses by lawyers to the parties, announced that judgment has been reserved.

Tribunal Chairman, Justice Ibrahim Sirajo said parties will be informed, at least, 48 hours before the date of delivery of the judgment.

Wole Olanipekun appeared for the governor; Akin Olujinmi represented the APC, while Lasco Pwahomdi appeared for INEC.

In adopting their separate final addresses, Olanipekun, Olujinmi, and Pwahomdi urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition on the grounds that the petitioners have failed to prove their case.

But lawyer to the petitioners, Onyechi Ikpeazu, urged the tribunal to uphold the petition and grant all the reliefs prayed by the petitioners.