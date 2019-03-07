Vote Out El-Rufai, Shi’ite Instructs members

The Islamic Movement In Nigeria, IMN, known as Shi’ites has called on its members to come out en masse and vote out governor Nasir el-Rufai in the gubernatorial polls billed for March 9.

A member of the Resource Forum, IMN, Mohammed Ibrahim Gamawa, in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Thursday instructed members to neglect calls by Sheikh Saleh Zaria that Shi’ites should support el-Rufai.

In a reaction to reports that Sheikh Zaria has endorsed Governor El-Rufai, he said, “Sheikh Saleh Zaria is not a member of IMN, hence, what he said cannot have effect on our members.”

The statement said, “it would be suicidal for the group, whose revered leader, Sheikh iBraheem Zakzaky was being held in custody in spite of court rulings that he should be freed to be supporting a ‘tyrannical’ government.”

“Our fathers, husbands, wives, mothers and children were brutally murdered in 2015 and several are still missing, with others in prison custody as a result of disposition of this tyrannical government,” he explained.

He appealed to members of the group to make it a point of duty and service to not only come out, but also influence other members and non members to vote out governor el-Rufai.

“The hours and minutes are ticking and the day of reckoning draws nearer. Let us use our democratic rights in sending governor el-Rufai packing. Do not pity him the way he did not pity your mothers, fathers, husbands, wives and children. Let your anger against him be displayed by the number of votes against him by the time the result is announced,” he charged.

He told the Shi’ite members that the time to liberate themselves, families, state and humanity was at hand.