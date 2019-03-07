Aniocha North Boss Task Youths To Produce High Number Of Votes In Aniocha North For Okowa

Ahead of the governorship and house of assembly elections slated for Saturday March 9 2019, youths in Aniocha north local government council have been urged to come out in their large numbers to vote for the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and Engr. Emeka Nwaobi, of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Oseme who made the appealed Wednesday at the youth town hall meeting organised by the council boss in Issele-Uku, described the youth as the engine room of any election.

He said, "The youths form an integral part in any election and as No1 local government in Alphabets, let us lead in votes by giving massive votes for Okowa and the PDP candidate for house of assembly.

"I know that election in this country is about the youth, that is why I gathered all the youths from the 19 communities in Aniocha North for this town hall meeting for us to deliver highest votes for our candidates.

"Our votes in the last Saturday elections is the least across 25 25 local government, we want to use this meeting to mobilize our youths to votes massively for the governorship and House Assembly elections on Saturday March 9"

Also, the youths patron in Aniocha North, Prince Ned Nwoko, urged the youth to come en mass on Saturday to give Okowa the highest vote.

He said that the election is not about Okowa but the Aniomas, saying "that a vote for Okowa is a vote for Ned Nwoko.

Prince Nwoko, who is the Deputy chairman, PDP Campaign Council, said: "Go and work hard at your unit level to deliver Okowa and hold me responsible for your reward"

In a remark, the Youth President of Aniocha North, Hon. Philip Kawekwune applauded the council chairman for his initiative for the town hall meeting in ensuring that PDP wins the Saturday election.

He promised that the youth would performed more than the previous elections in terms of votes.