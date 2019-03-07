Election : Police beef up security around flash points in Ebonyi
Ebonyi state police command said it has beefed up security around flash points ahead of the March 9th Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.
Briefing newsmen at the command's headquarters in Abakaliki, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Awosola Awotinde who revealed that these flash points had been identified in some LGAs of the state stressed that officers and men of the Command had been deployed to the affected areas across the state.
According to him, the police will remain neutral during and after the election to ensure the safety of both human and material resources through out the election.
He warned trouble makers to desist from causing mayhem in the election as no stone would be left unturned to ensure peaceful conduct of the election in the 13 LGAs of the State.
The Police Commissioner who called on Ebonyians to report the activities of any miscreants or hoodlums with the intention to cause mayhem in the state emphasized that 6 lines had been dedicated for members of the public to call in case of any distress situation.
He said: "We the police, in conjunction with other security agencies, are ready as usual to provide adequate security for them before, during, and after the election. People should go and exercise their franchise that day.
“I am using this opportunity to warn troublemakers to desist from it or relocate because they are not going to find it easy as we have been dealing with them already, we will continue to deal with them.
“We also want to inform the general public that if there is any breach of the peace they should call the numbers we have already made available to them for quick response.
“We have join operation room with the military, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and others. They will be on throughout the elections. They have about two patrol teams that will respond to distress calls throughout the election”, he said. ENDS