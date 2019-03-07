TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Kebbi State Governor Loses Younger Brother

Late Alhaji Faruku Bagudu
Alhaji Faruku Bagudu, the immediate younger brother of Kebbi Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, is dead.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, made the disclosure in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

Dakingari said the governor’s younger brother died at his Birnin Kebbi residence on Thursday after a brief illness at the age of 56.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the deceased was, until his demise, the Managing Director of Jihab Communication Limited.

He left behind one wife and four children and has been buried according to Islamic rites


