Delta Police Intercept, Arrest Car Snatchers

The Delta State Police Command said it has Arrested one Daniel Efe Sunday, over car snatching. In a release by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chuks Osewezie, and made available to newsmen in Asaba, said the suspect was accosted along Sapele-Benin road.

"In line with deliberate effort to ensure the security and safety of all Deltans at all times, Delta State Command has warned all criminals to steer clear from the breath and length of the State or be ready to face the full weight of the law.

"This warning came against the backdrop of the recent feat achieved by the Command. "A team led by one Inspr. Musa Monday, under the Command of Safer Highway Patrol Commander, Sp Onubi Joseph on Monday 21/2/2019 along Sapele Benin Road intercepted one Ash Toyota Corolla car with fake Reg. No. PBT 214 AA driven by one Daniel Efe Sunday, ‘m’ aged 32yrs, a native of Agbarho in Ughelli South LGA of Delta State, which is suspected to have been stolen after a preliminary investigation.

"Suspect with the exhibit were transferred to State Intelligence and Investigation Department State Police Headquarters, Asaba where a thorough investigation was conducted and suspect confessed to the crime and admitted being a member of the syndicate.

"He was later discovered to be an ex-Army officer, who deserted the Force as a Sergeant.

"The original plate number was later recovered from the stolen vehicle – Reg. No. WWR 121 AA which the owner, identified the vehicle to be his own and have since been released to him on bond to be produce on demand, suspect has been charged to court".

In another development, the police recorded a milestone by the Command on 4/3/2019, through the same team led by same Inspr. Monday Musa under the Command of the Commander safe highway, patrol, SP Onubi Joseph on the same route intercepted one Ash Toyota Corolla with fake Reg. No. KMK 129 AE, driven by one Julius Ogaga Osagba ‘m’ a native of Mosogar in Ethiope West LGA, Delta State, which he suspected to have been stolen.

Inspr. Musa had earlier intercepted the suspect with another Corolla car, the suspect confessed that he stole it and was charged to Court, "The case is still pending in court", the release said.

"The suspect and the vehicle have been transferred to State Intelligence Investigation Department State headquarters, Asaba for discreet investigation.

"A thorough investigation at the State Intelligence Investigation Department State headquarters, Asaba led to the suspects’ confessing to the crimes.

"Suspect confessed that the Reg. No. on the vehicle was fake, that he had thrown the original plate number into the sea. He further confessed the vehicle to be the third Toyota Corolla stolen by his syndicate, one was said to have been sold to one Ifeanyi at Onitsha, and one is an exhibit in the case pending in court, and the very one he was caught with now, while the case will be charged to court soonest".

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Adeleke Adeyinka, commended the teams for their brilliant, bravery and display of courage and strength in the performance of their job.

He said this should send a warning signal to all criminals of all sorts that the Command will not leave any stone unturned to ensure crimes and criminals are brought to book using all legal security apparatus.

He assures Deltans of his commitment to public safety and security at all times.