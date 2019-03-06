Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Grants Atiku/PDP Unrestricted Access To Presidential Election Materials.

A three-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja on Wednesday granted presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubajar access to all materials used in the presidential elections.

The decision was made after the panel heard the ex-parte motion filed by Atiku Abubakar, seeking an order granting them access to inspect the electoral materials used for the February 23 polls.

DAILY POST recalls that Atiku had demanded that materials used for the February 23 presidential election be inspected.

Justice Abdul Aboki, head of the panel, in delivering its ruling ordered INEC to allow the appellant access to all electoral materials to enable him file and maintain an electoral petition, Channels Tv reports.

However, the court refused prayers 3 to 5 which sort for scanning and forensic audit, stating that a forensic audit does not fall under the terms envisaged by section 151 of the Electoral Act.