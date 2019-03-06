Rivers Guber: Amaechi Backs AAC'S Candidate

Ahead of the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections slated for Saturday 9th March, 2019, Minister of Transportation and leader of the All Progressive Congress Party in Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has said that the APC will throw its weight behind the candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Engr. Awara Biokpomabo.

Amaechi made this disclosure in Eleme, Rivers State on Wednesday where he addressed party supporters ahead of the Saturday's elections.

Amaechi said, although the APC was still in Court over the non inclusion of the APC’s flagg- bearer in the governorship election, it was pertinent to adopt the candidate of AAC considering the closeness of the elections.

The AAC candidate Engr.Awara Biokpomabo hails from Kula community in the Riverine area of the Kalabari Kingdom.

Amaechi said, "This morning, the leadership of the party met and agreed that we’ll work with a party called African Action Congress, while we are still in Court to reclaim our mandate. So, on Saturday, we will vote for AAC. You must go home and vote for AAC. There should be no excuse not to vote because there will be security for everybody. You must prepare and make sure you win the governorship election”, he said.

Amaechi enjoined the people to vote for the candidate of the AAC as there were numerous benefits they would derive from government.

"The moment you win the governorship election this Saturday and the Governor is sworn-in in May, by June there will be Local Government elections. So, you should all go out and vote and make sure that you are not rigged out”, he said.