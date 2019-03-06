Appropriate More Fund For Agriculture", Ebonyi Federal Law Maker Urges Buhari

The chairman, House committee on Agricultural colleges and institutions in the House of Representative, Hon. Linus Okorie has called on the President elect, President Mohammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress, APC, to appropriate huge fund for agriculture.

Okorie, who is represents Ohaozara/Onicha/ Ivo Federal constituency, made this known while addressing journalists at Osborn lapam Uburn shortly after a two day workshop organized for over 200 farmers that hail from 3 local government areas, the hometown of Governor David Umahi.

The lawmaker who was represented by Mr. Willson Okereke, said the purpose of organizing the event was to train farmers on the modern way of farming.

"This was organized to train farmers on the modern way of farming, especially on how to shun all forms of criminal tendencies.

Responding, the guest lecturer to the event, Mr. Bernard Siwoku, however lamented over the deteriorating nature of rice mills in Nigeria.

"As we speak, the level of allocation for Agriculture is very low and that cannot take Nigeria to the level we should be. This is because the potential in Agriculture is so great. And if we need to get to that level, we need more funding support by the government into the sector

"As we speak, Ebonyi is known for rice cultivation, but there is no much rice mills in Ebonyi, which creates a gap and for one to setup a rice mill, you need alot of financial support by the government.

"Those who want to go into rice milling cannot do it because they don't have such funding. If you look at it, you will see that even the existing 22 rice mills in Nigeria, only nine are functioning.

"Why we have so many challenges in agricultural sector is because of the cattle invasion into our farms. Those who engage in this need to be arrested. This is because farmers use their hard earned money to startup the farm and it will be destroyed by cattles without any compensation" he stated.