Four Siblings Burnt To Death In Delta State

Four children of the same parents have been burnt to death by adulterated Kerosene. The incidence which occurred Tuesday night between the hours of 8:00pm and 9:00pm, our correspondent learnt claimed the lives of the children who were between the ages of 6 months and 6 years.

The inferno happened at Animal Line by Dore street,off Mciver Market in Warri,Delta state. Though the cause of the disaster is still sketchy, the owner of the building, one Mr. Tuoyo Eyikimi, said the fire may have been caused by adulterated kerosene.

Mr. Eyikimi who is a victim of the fire and other eye witnesses, told chairman of Warri South local government area, Dr. Michael Tidi, that the mother of the deceased children who suffered severe burns, has been rushed to a hospital in Oghara and can only be attended to by medical personnel only if financial deposit was made.

The Warri South local government boss, Dr. Tidi, who raced to scene of the incident with members of his executive Wednesday morning, was shocked when he saw remains of the roasted bodies of the children.

Dr. Tidi immediately directed the councilor representing Pessu ward in Warri South council legislative arm, Hon. Emmanuel Egbe, to discuss with leaders of the affected family, with a view to offsetting the medical bills of the children’s mother and possibly kick-start the educational journey of 15-year old eldest child of the woman, Prosper Obodo, who lives in a separate apartment with his elder brother in another part of Warri.

The Warri South chairman warned against the use of adulterated kerosene and tasked media practitioners as well as the National Orientation Agency to carryout advocacy campaigns against the sale and use of adulterated kerosene, so as to avert the needles loss of lives and properties.