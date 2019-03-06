Plot To Disrupt Gov’ship/State Assembly Elections By The APC

The attention of the Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rivers State, Bro Felix Obuah has been drawn to yet another plot by a faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC to live true to their threats by throwing the State into turmoil during the Saturday, March 9, 2019 Governorship and State Assembly Elections.

Among others, according to the information, the faction of the APC has printed Election Monitoring Tags for their thugs to disguise as both agents of other political parties and other authorized monitors to enable them have access to the polling units and collation centres to wreak havoc and seize the opportunity to snatch the ballot boxes.

It should be noted, and the security agencies should also be reminded and duly informed that the APC is not taking part in the elections and has no business deploying their agents and, or thugs to the polling units and collation centres during the Saturday, March 9, 2019 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Rivers State.

We know these APC members in our different communities and polling units, therefore we urge our teeming supporters and indeed all Rivers people to report to security agents any member of the APC seen wearing any tags under any guise howsoever, on election day, on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

The general public should please take note and remain alert to checkmate these miscreants and protect your votes.

Signed:





Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, PDP Chairman,

Rivers State.



Wednesday, March 6, 2019.