Prince Osibote, OPC President General meets Igbo Youths. Assure Them Of Peaceful Coexistaence In Lagos

The President General of Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, Prince Oshibote Oodua has reassured Igbos and other non Yoruba residents in Lagos of their safety and protection. In a meeting with Igbo youths, attended by prominent members of OPC, the President General reinterated the commitment of his organization in protecting all residents of Lagos and beyond.

The world wide leader of OPC recalled how some prominent Igbo sons and daughters contributed and supported OPC struggle. He particularly mentioned the support of IGP ogbonna Onovo (rtd), Chief Oke Nnoruka, Chief Norbert Agu, Mr Andy Igboekwe, SAN and numerous others to the late founder, Dr Fasehun. The meeting was to convey the official position of OPC on the recent happenings in Lagos. OPC operatives in Lagos have already been advised by the High Command to restrain themselves from any unethical activities during and after the elections.

Prince Osibote who received his first Igbo Chieftancy title in 1988 as the EZENNA 1 Of Igboland, conferred on him at Nnewi, Anambra State urged his Igbo brothers and friends to disregard misleading social media publications, reaffirming a robust and healthy relationship that has existed between them .

Commenting, an amazed Igbo youth who participated in the meeting expressed his appreciation to the present leadership of OPC for their openness and genuine friendship.