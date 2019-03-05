Nigerian Armed Forces Will Remain Apolitical - Defence Boss

The Chief of Defence Staff General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin represented by the Chief of Defence Civil-Military Affairs, Rear Admiral Peter Onaji has re-emphasized that the Nigerian Armed Forces will always be apolitical and non partisan in the ongoing electoral process.

Col Nwachukwu Oyema, the Acting Director of Defence Information stated this in a press release, stating that the message by the CDS was contained in a Goodwill message delivered on Tuesday to the National Orientation Agency(NOA) at a Workshop themed " National Dialogue on the Challenges of Vote Buying".

He averred that the AFN will remain professional in the defence of the territorial integrity of Nigeria and act in aid of civil authority when called upon to do so, as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as Amended).

The CDS added that the AFN is committed to ensuring that the nation enjoys a peaceful and stable security atmosphere to enable all citizens exercise their constitutional rights by performing their civic obligation during the ongoing elections.

The CDS also commended NOA for the laudable initiative.