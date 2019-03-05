Governorship Poll: Oshiohmole's Apc Gives Delta Pdp Sleepless Nights

Ahead of the March 9 2019, Governorship and House of Assembly elections, the National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiohmole, has caused jittery in the Delta state chapter of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

It would be recall that Oshiohmole, while holding sway as governor of Edo state, said he would win his Delta counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa, if he contests against him.

Also the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari and other APC stalwarts to Warri on Monday has also sent tension to the camp of PDP.

Briefing a section of the press at the PDP Campaign council complex, Tuesday, the Director-General (DG), Funkekeme Solomon, alleged that the APC in its hell bent do-or-die effort to capture Delta at all cost and enslave Deltans with a wicked and confused APC government "has set a dangerous plan in motion to mobilize a large number of ex- militants, move them into a concealed location, provide them with military uniforms, arm them with weapons and filter them into specific areas of Delta State during the March 9, 2019 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections".

It would be recalled that the Publicity Secretary of APC, Barr Ogheneluemu Sylvester Imonina, asked Deltans to discard the allegation of PDP as the visit of Mr President was to have a town hall meeting with Deltans to know their yearnings.