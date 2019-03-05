Gambler allegedly kills 99-year-old woman over his loss in Baba-jebu Loto game

A 29yrs old gambler at Maraisa Lane Igan road Ago-Iwoye. in Ogun State, Owolabi Folorunso Adewale allegedly killed a 99-year-old woman, Madam Ebunola Aroboto because of his loss in the Baba-jebu Loto game.

Owolabi killed the old woman with a cutlass claiming that the old woman used supernatural power against him which prevented him from winning the game.

The matter was reported at Ago-Iwoye Division Police Headwaters and the DPO of the station, Mr Ade Adedoyin led policemen to the scene.

The suspect was promptly arrested and the cutlass which he killed the woman with was also recovered from him.

the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident to The Nigerian Voice

The PPRO told our correspondent that during interrogation, the suspect claimed that "he has an inclination that the woman was responsible for most of his spiritual problems."

"He stated further that he is a regular player of Baba Ijebu lotto and that whenever he is sure of wining, the deceased who was his father's elder sister will use her supernatural powes to change the wining number", the PPRO said.

The police spokesman told The Nigerian Voice that the body of the deceased has been deposited at Ijebu-Ode general hospital mortuary for post mortem examination.

The Commissioner of Police Cp Ahmed Iliyasu has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, DCP Wale Abass to take over the case and see to diligent prosecution of the suspect.