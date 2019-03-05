Ebonyi: 26 Governorship Candidates Step - down for Umahi

Barely three days to the Governorship and House of Assembly elections, Governorship candidates of 26 political parties in Ebonyi state have stepped down their ambition for Governor David Umahi of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP.

The Guber Candidates who also decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party spoke through the former governorship candidate of Advanced Allied Party, AAP, Mr Okorie Ogbonnaya at the exco-chambers of government house, Abakaliki, that they were not coerced by anybody to drop their ambitions.

He said: "It is therefore our collective agreement without compulsion to step down for Governor David Nwaeze Umahi to complete his eight years term as enshrined in the Ebonyi state charter of equity.

"All senatorial zones completed their second term in office as represented by Sam Egwu (North), Chief Martin Elechi (Central), Chief David Nwaeze Umahi should be allowed to complete his second term.

"This is to allow for continuity and consolidate on the already achieved development of making Ebonyi state the envy of other states in Nigeria.

"Above all, we have decided to collapse our political structures towards the emergence of Governor David Nweze Umahi as the governor of Ebonyi state come 9th March 2019 governorship election in Ebonyi state.

"We are by this release urging our party supporters and faithful to vote enmass for the peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and her candidate, Engr. David Nwaeze Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi state.

"We, the undersigned Governorship candidates of these political parties do hereby resolve that we will not go to court or tribunal as the case may be to challenge the election of Chief David Nweze Umahi when declared winner on March 9th governorship election.

"We shall fight for justice and stand by the people of the state in the case of obvious planned manipulation of the election by the All Progressives Congress, APC", he stated.

Meanwhile, another 2 House of Assembly Candidates of the All Progressive Congress, APC, and other political parties in the state also announced their withdrawal form the race and defected to the PDP ahead of the next Saturdays poll.

Responding, the Governor of Ebonyi state chief David Umahi, applauded them for their courage to stepdown and support his candidature, but urged them to mount pressure on the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Sen. Sunny Ogborji to do same.

He alleged that some people were planing to import thugs into Ebonyi to disrupt election, but called on security agencies to ensure that there is no breach of law and order in the state, especially during the election.