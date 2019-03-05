New Biafra TV Displays Origin of Nsibidi Symbols; Ejagham, Efik and Igbo Connection

New Biafra online TV, Biafra Broadcasting Service BBS anchored by the Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL presents full documentary of the cultural heritage of the tribes in the Eastern region of Nigeria, the Ejagham people are the originators of Ancient NSIBIDI Script, which is the Efik- Ekpe Secret Cult and the Igbo Uli Graphic Designs.

The Ejagham, also known as Ekoi are ethnic group in the extreme Southeastern part of Nigeria extending eastward into South west Cameroon.

The Ekoi Bantu languages are spoken by many such as Ufia, Mbembe, Boki, and Yako.

These tribes are related to the Efik, Ibibio, and the Igbo People.

