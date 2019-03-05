Agency intercepts 104 bags of cannabis sativa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Osun State Command, today intercepted a car loaded with 88.6kg of cannabis sativa along Ife/Ilesha express road.

The State Commandant, Mr Sam Egbeola said the car which was coming from Abeokuta in Ogun State and was going to Kano before it was intercepted.

He stressed that the move to rid the state of such dangerous substance was borne out of the need to sanitize the political system against the coming House of Assembly election in the state.

He said "In continuation of our mop up operations for a drug free election period, the command today intercepted a car loaded with 104 bags of cannabis sativa totalling 88.6kg.

"The car was intercepted along Ife /ilesa express road on his way from Abeokuta to kano and a suspect was arrested."