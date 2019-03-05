Again Police Warn Unauthorized Security Outfits To Steer Off Election

Delta State Police Command in its deliberate effort to ensure its neutrality and impartiality in this forth coming Governorship/State Assembly and re-run elections slated for 9th march, 2019, warned vigilantes, anti-cult groups, private security guards and unauthorized security outfits to steer clear of the election venue.

In a press release by the Ag Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Chuks Orisewezie, Tuesday said the duty of securing INEC sensitive and non sensitive electoral materials, facilities, officials, polling units and electorates are the sole responsibility of the Police in collaboration with other approved security agencies.

This warning is coming against the backdrop of the recently arrested suspects by a detachment of PMF personnel deployed to CBN, Asaba to secure the election materials.

The suspects who were arrested with a pump action gun claimed they were vigilantes from Udu Local Government Area detailed by their L.G.A Chairman to escort the election materials allocated to their L.G.A from Asaba back to Udu. The suspects have since been arraigned at Asaba Chief Magistrate Court.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command CP Adeyinka Adeleke reiterates that the order on restriction of vehicular movement from 0600hrs to 1800hrs on the Election Day still stands. The restriction is in the overall interest of peace and safety for all.

The CP wishes to remind the stakeholders that their security aides are not permitted to go with them to the polling booth where they are to cast their votes.

The CP solicits the support of the traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth leaders, opinion leaders, parents, guardians, political Stalwarts to talk to their, children, wards, members and supporters to shun any act capable of generating violence before, during and after the elections.

He admonished the electorates not to be apprehensive or be afraid of any harm or embarrassment at the polls but to act with decorum by going to the polling units and peacefully cast their votes and go back straight to their home without fomenting any trouble.

The CP assures Deltans that adequate security mechanism has been put in place to guarantee their safety as they go to the polls to exercise their franchise, while advising them to be law abiding.

He further reminds all that the Police authority or any security agent will not fold its arms and watch hoodlums break the law as violators of the law will be seriously sanctioned.