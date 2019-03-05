Okorocha's Suspension A Good Radiance – Chief Peter Obi

A political Analyst and public opinion Analyst, Chief Peter Obi has stated that the suspension of Gov. Ethelbert Okorocha from the All Progressive Congress (APC) has far reaching positive implications and a good radiance to the state.

Speaking to journalists recently, Chief Obi posited that the suspension has stripped him off all benefits and rights accruing to Gov. Okorocha from the party (APC). Secondly according to Chief Obi, it is likely that security apparatus for the 9thMarch 2019 Election will be handed over to Senator Hope Uzodinma who is contesting election as governor under APC.

Thirdly it is equally likely that the controversial senatorial seat of Imo west which Gov. Okorocha claimed to have won may likely be re-visited.

Chief Obi went further to posit that lots of problems will be unveiling following this suspension and it will not be surprise for the EFCC to come in to ascertain the source of fund which Uche Nwosu is using to prosecute his Elections under Action Alliance Party (AA), which was the main reason for suspending Gov. Okorocha.

Chief Obi is of the opinion that Imolites should watch out for can of worms that will follow up the suspension in the days to come. According to chief Obi, the situation is a way out to free Imolites from the bondage they have been over some years now and it is a good development.