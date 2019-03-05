Two Armed Bandits Arrested In Warri

Two teenage armed bandits riding in keke were apprehended by keke riders at the Okorodudu area of Enerhen Community, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State on Tuesday February 26, 2019, while two others escaped.

The shout for help by the female victim of the hoodlums attracted the attention of other keke riders who promptly gave the hoodlums a hot chase and apprehended them in the process.

The two hoodlums apprehended by the angry mob were thoroughly beaten before the arrival of the police.