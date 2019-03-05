 Hajia SODANGI @ 60: Diary of a woman activist

HAJIA Rabi Umar Sodangi, former Acting Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency (NSRMEA), has turned 60.

A staunch Muslim, Sodangi, a leadership and management expert, activist and former Chairman, Northwest Zone of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) is largely regarded as an embodiment of integrity and hardworking officer of the state.

Her septuagenarian status has put to a glorious end, an unblemished career that has spanned over three decades in the public service.

AT the glorious age of 60, Rabi Umar Sodangi is confident to say all her life dreams have been fulfilled. “I'm really happy and satisfied at this age, Alhamdulillah,” she says, beaming with smiles.

Surrounded by husband, children, grandchildren, family and relatives at a dinner organised in commemoration of her entry into the septuagenarian club, the soft-spoken mentoring coach and activist added that, "at 60years old, I am healthy, happy and comfortable. I have reached the highest point in my career as a civil-servant".

After giving her best to the country as an officer of the state, spending over three decades in the public service and with unscathed personal integrity, Yes, why shouldn’t she be happy!

And these are regardless of her dutifulness at home as a wife, mother, grandmother and role model to many.

Until her retirement last month, Sodangi, had so much on her plate to contend with.

With career obligations—as the acting DG/CEO of NSRMEA, the Federal Government agency that is responsible for mineral discovery, exploration and the regulation of the mining and steel subsector of the country—on one hand, and her development advocacy and activism—Ameerah, Almannar Women Association—on the other hand, Sodangi at a time had no choice but to combine these overwhelming tasks.

And surprisingly, she did delivered excellently and even surpassed expectations on all fronts! For instance, two and half years after her appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as the acting DG/CEO of NSRMEA, Sodangi did not only prove herself as a truly certified and capable manager, she did practically transform the hitherto moribund agency into an effective and a profitable body for the government.

According to records, the giant strides recorded by NSRMEA, under Sodangi’s watch include “the successful execution of 22 Mineral Exploration Projects in various parts of the country; recovering of all the confiscated and abandoned equipment belonging to the Agency; acquisition of many heavy duty machines, project vehicles, laboratory and survey state of the art equipment; engaging the Mining Cadastre Office to cover all our areas of exploration; creation of the IT/GIS centre, including well equipped e-library.

“We also put up a temporary core shade to store all our core samples that were in the past being destroyed; and most importantly we had a harmonious and peaceful working atmosphere regardless of a few saboteurs”.

According to Sodangi, “my leadership at National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency was fun and largely successful despite the challenges from the professionals who felt and fought that I should not be the CEO because I am not a geoscientist.

“I actually achieved a lot more than the geoscientists because of my managerial and leadership expertise. As a Director of Finance and Human Resources Management, I was coordinating and monitoring projects.

“That was why I had an edge over past CEOs because I had the technical experience as well as leadership skills,” she said.

Having joined the agency in 2003 as a Level 14 officer, the young and dedicated officer steadfastly grew through the ranks to become a Director in 2010.

Her conspicuous integrity personae attracted other management positions alongside her official portfolio as the head of a directorate. This includes Secretary for top management meetings, Board Secretary, Reform Implementation Committee Secretary etc.

“So, I was always with the top management staff and that gave me a lot of exposures and experience in Exploration,” she admitted, recalling that, for instance, “as a Director of Finance and Human Resources Management “I was also coordinating and monitoring projects.

“And I had the passion to change certain things, like the issues of failed projects and seizures of Agency equipment by clients. I wanted the Agency to have all necessary equipment and must be functional. I wanted the Agency to have a robust IT/GIS centre like the one I saw at a Mineral exploration company in India. And I did achieve all my goals.”

Part of the Sodangi’s goal was to make the agency profitable. And within the time spent, she did hit that goal too, turning into the government cover, a sum of N80million, generated through outsourcing of key managerial functions.

Given her professional track records and dedication to duty, Sondagi’s personality would soon thereafter attract another leadership assignment, now from the nation’s foremost management institution, the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM).

Initially, she was elected the Chairman, Kaduna branch, where she won the overall best performing chairman. Thereafter, she was elevated with bigger duty of Chairman, Northwest Zone, superintending Kano, Kaduna and Sokoto states among others.

Repeating same outstanding performance she exhibited at NSRMEA, Sodangi’s tenure in NIM was also characterised by unprecedented achievements.

According to her, “for instance, before my ascension, NIM Kaduna Branch’s bank account was dormant for many years until I became the chairman. The office used to be in a shanty area but we moved it to Ali Akilu road (an uptown area).

“Many chapters in the North West were not active, I reactivated them and conducted elections in Katsina, Kano and Sokoto. We also had annual NIM summits consecutively for the period I was NW Zonal Chair,” she recalled.

Born February 10, 1959 in Katsina State, this elegantly beautiful woman has an impenetrable affinity with the poor and vulnerable youths, especially the young women of the Northern extraction, investing in their education and economic emancipation.

She has been pursuing this passion, through her non-for-profit organisation, Almannar Women Association (AMWA), an organisation founded 13 years ago by a group of Hausa elite women, primarily with the duty to turn the tide in favour of every poor and vulnerable Hausa woman and girl child.

In administering this objective, Sodangi, as the organisation’s President.Ameerah explained that the group has directly rescued, economically rehabilitated and reintegrated as many as 15,000 lives touched by insurgency, abject poverty and or victims/sufferers of HIV/AIDS, through its various restoration and rebuilding initiatives.

This figure is said to be besides the 1,500/2000 beneficiaries that have been attending the group’s Annual Ramadan Lectures since three years; where and leadership scholars engage teeming youths on moral rectitude and other socio-contemporary issues such as parenting/child upbringing, character formation, marriage counselling, conflict resolution, financial management at home, business in Islam, benefits of fasting, roles of spouses in the family, among others.

According to her, “Almanar Women Association is an NGO, registered with CAC in 2010 and also registered as a multipurpose cooperative in Kaduna state since 2006.

“Since inception AMWA has played a major role in the transformation of women, girls and OVCs from a life of destitution and degradation to dignity and self-reliance. We realised that women empowerment is critical to the achievement of MDGs 1to 6. When women are empowered they take care of themselves and their children in terms of feeding, education, healthcare as well as moral development.

“We have so far economically rehabilitated more than 15,000 people through our various initiatives such as skills acquisition, grants for petty trading, various types of counselling such psycho social, health, marriage, peaceful coexistence as well as seminars and workshops on moral issues and entrepreneurship. We have four centres in Kaduna ie AMWA HOUSE at kwaru, Rigasa community centre, Rafin guza and Kabalan doki. These are areas where you find mostly the less privileged. We are also planning, insha Allah, to build a Women Development Centre,” she explained.

Sodangi is a certified trainee of Senior Executive Leadership and Management training on Disruptive Management and Good Leadership, a strategic growth administrative tool organized by the Alliance Manchester Business School, in conjunction with the Nigerian Institute of Management.

The septuagenarian is a holder of Master’s Degree In Business Administration (MBA), 2005/2006 at the Bayero University; Higher National Diploma In Hotel Management from Kaduna Polytechnic between 1976 – 1981.

She had a Postgraduate Diploma In Management (PGDM) between 1997/1998 at the Bayero University, Kano State; Diploma Certificate in Computer Science from the Federal College Of Education, Okene between 1999/2000; and a Postgraduate Diploma In Education (PGDE), 2000/2001 at Kaduna Polytechnic.

She did her Senior Secondary School at Queen Amina College, Kaduna and bagged a colorful West African School Certificate, after a stint between 1972-1976. She was awarded as one of the best graduating students.

Growing up for her in Katsina State, alongside 11 others of her siblings and cousins was quite memorable, given the luxury and the larger than life reputation of her family.

Sodangi’s rods and that of her other siblings were however not spared, let alone alloying them to indulge in any act of indiscipline. They practically grew up in an atmosphere of zero tolerance for indiscipline and waywardness of whatever kind.

Today, those yesteryears’ children have grown to achieve great successes, with some becoming medical doctors, legal practitioners, engineers, accountants among others.

Her siblings are Nasiru Abdullahi, an Accountant, Binta Mu'utasin Ibrahim an economist, Muratala Abdullahi, Agric Engr, Abduljalil and Fatima, both medical doctors, Rahanatu, a Chemical engineer, Mukhtar, Sadiq and Maryam, all lawyers, Dalhatu, a graduate of English Language, and Farouk, the youngest who is a student.

Recalling her childhood, Sodangi said “growing up was full of fun,” especially because of her strategic position as the first child of her parents. I am the first born of my family, we (myself, my two siblings and a cousin) were with our paternal grandparents in Katsina during our primary school days. We stayed in Unguwan Alkali. It's a community that produces all the judges in Katsina and we are all related.

“So I grew up with many cousins, uncles and aunties. We go to school together, we play together and there was always an uncle or aunt to scold you when you do something wrong. So there was discipline,” she recalled.

As a child, Sodangi’s dream was growing up to study Medicine at the Ahmadu Bello University and becoming a Medical Doctor. But unfortunately, her dream had to give way for cultural necessity –marrying early. At age 17, after finishing her secondary school, she was wheeled off to her husband, who luckily gets to buy into her dream of being educated and pursuing a more glorious future besides a full housewife.

Sodangi met and married her husband, Engr. Sabo Ibrahim Sodangi, a man who happens to be a direct member of her lineage. Interestingly, the celebrant’s husband, who studied Chemical Engineering in Budapest, Hungary had a stint as Deputy General Manager at Ajaokuta Steel Company, worked briefly at the National Mining Ore Company in Itakpe, Okene; noted as the Pioneer Director General, Katsina State Gidauniya Foundation, Director/CEO of National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency.

Talking about her marriage, Sodangi proudly said “my husband is actually my cousin and I've known him long before the courtship. His mum and my dad are from same father". She also excitedly flaunted him as her “everything.” Interestingly, the practise of marrying one’s first or distance cousin is a permissible act in Islamic religion, according to Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

“Everything is about mindset,” she says, stressing that “of course, as a Muslim, I believe in the decree of Allah. I also believe that Allah will always direct one towards ones decree but you just have to pursue it ethically and with prayer".

Sodangi said her life’s regrets were her inability to live her childhood dream of becoming a Medical Doctor and when she lost one of her children, Zaki Sodangi, who died in an accident when he was in his 2nd year studying Chemical engineering.

“Well I did not become the medical doctor I wanted to be, but my daughter is a medical doctor now, alhamdulillah. And I'm really happy with the way things turned out for me,” she expressed gratitude.

Speaking on her fond memories, she said "most pleasing of them all was, of course, when I had my first daughter after three boys,” she relished the happiness with a beautiful smile. “I also get to enjoy the holidays weapons used to go with my husband and sometimes with the children, especially the different tourists attraction sites at home and abroad places like Yankari games reserve, Obudu cattle ranch, all the beaches in Lagos, Pyramids, museums in Egypt, Eiffel Tower and Disney land in France, Madam Tussauds and other attractions in the UK, Niagara Falls in the US, Taj Mahal and others in India and so many sites in Dubai, Malaysia, etc.”

TRIBUTES ON HER 60TH BIRTHDAY

In a tribute to his wife, Sodangi’s husband was full of praises for the celebrant.

According to him, “I have been with my wife for many decades, even before we got married over 40 years ago. She is highly religious and always ready to assist anyone genuinely in need. That is why she is involved in one philanthropic body or other. Through these agencies, she empowered thousands of widows, orphans and IDPs among others. I am glad I have known her as a person and as my life partner", he added.

Dr Jameela Sodangi, a medical doctor by profession happens to be one of her mother’s favourite children possibly because the celebrant sees her as what she would have become.

Extolling her mother’s virtues, she said “Mama, as we fondly call her, is my role model and mentor. All that I am or hope to be, I owe it to my angelic mother. “She is our beacon of light, a guide who I always run to for advice, a philanthropist that gives hope to a lot of people around her and the community at large. We are so lucky to have her,” she added.

Another dose of love was delivered in a remark by one of Sodangi’s younger siblings, Mrs. Rihannatu Yusuf, who described her as the family 'Go-to' person, for all kinds of supports, emotional, spiritual, financial, motivational and even cheer leading.

According to Rihannatu, “in fact, she is the button that is holding us all together and she does it with heavy dose of patience. She has been an amazing role model for us and even our friends and children, inspiring us on professionalism, charity, entrepreneurship and maintaining ties of kingship. Did I mention to you she is a good cook? She is one actually. And her culinary skills are outta this world".

Abduljaleel Sodangi, the celebrant’s son, said the septuagenarian is a “Super mother, especially because of her righteousness in the public service and active role as a mother. “As a mother, she has shown me the power of women in this world and by God’s grace, I will strive for the uplifting of women to leadership roles,” he vowed.

Mariam Hameeda Sodangi, the celebrant’s youngest daughter, said “being raised by Hajiya Rabi Sodangi is one of the best ingredients in my life that gives me the courage not to be afraid to step out to make a difference. She has stood for the needy, the broken, and the weak. I have seen her fix broken homes, and people. She has picked up broken pieces of people around her and put them back together perfectly", Hameeda said.

Bankole Shakirudeen Adeshina, a journalist wrote this piece from Logos